BLM opens public comment on 900-mile gas pipeline from north Texas to Arizona
The federal government is initiating an environmental review of a proposed pipeline that would pump gasoline and diesel from north Texas into Arizona.
The almost 887 mile Western Gateway Fuel Pipeline would deliver oil products from the mid-continent and Gulf Coast regions.
The pipeline would enter Arizona from New Mexico along Interstate 10, then run north of Tucson, through Casa Grande eventually reaching Buckeye.
The proposal includes other construction projects to support the pipeline, like access roads and pump stations.
The Bureau of Land Management will hold two virtual community meetings in early December. Public comment closes in 30 days.
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