The city of Tempe is planning to restore the Hayden Flour Mill after trying for nearly three decades to work with developers to revitalize the building.

Tempe’s procurement office has opened a request for companies to safely decommission, dismantle and remove machinery from the mill that was built in 1918. From there, a structural assessment will take place to determine what can be preserved, what needs to be repaired and how the building could be safely used.

The Hayden Flour Mill closed in 1998.

City officials say the building’s unique space creates an opportunity for small businesses, local restaurants and even a rooftop bar.