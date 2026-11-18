The Arizona Corporation Commission has approved Tucson Electric Power’s 10% across the board rate increase in a 4-1 vote.

The commission says on average, residential bills will go up by about 9.4%, or to about $150. The new rates go into effect Dec. 1.

The decision comes two weeks after the U.S. midterm elections where concerns over rising electricity bills was a top of mind issue for many voters.

In Tuesday’s decision, the commission also approved TEP’s proposed formula rate called ARAM, which the utility says will simplify the process of considering further increases by using a mathematical formula.

Nearly all intervenors objected to using a formula, including the U.S. Department of Defense. Those in opposition expressed concerns over whether using formula rates would reduce transparency when determining future hikes.

The Arizona Attorney General’s office, which represented the state in TEP’s rate case, was opposed to both using a formula and the rate hike in general.

“This decision is a bad deal for ratepayers. Instead of saving customers $148 million per year, as my Office’s expert witness suggested, the ACC has chosen unnecessary rate increases and electric bill instability for TEP’s customers,” Attorney General Kris Mayes said.

The majority of the commission supported the formula rates, however. Commissioner Rachel Walden said the ARAM will provide more frequent review of rate increases.

“I think that the annual review and adjustment will promote gradualism and promote more regulatory certainty, especially for low income families,” Walden said.

Proponents say more frequent reviews of rate increases will prevent sudden, large bill hikes.

“The ARAM method allows for reduced regulatory lag, reduced rate shock to customers, while giving the Commission real world data and clear off-ramps to financially protect customers,” Nick Myers, the commission’s chairman, said.

Lea Márquez Peterson, who lives in Tucson, was the only commissioner on the five-member panel to vote against the increase, largely due to the formula mechanism.

“Compounding annual increases will harm customers and are more likely to occur than rate decreases,” Peterson said. “Further, the ARAM protocols provide a limited and inadequate timeframe for review by parties and the commission.”

Earlier this year, the commission approved a formula mechanism for UNS Gas, which is under the same parent company as TEP. The commissioners heard updates on how that process is progressing during the TEP case.

A recent filing from UNS says the formula would cause the typical residential bill to increase by 4.6% from last year. But the Residential Utility Consumer Office says it has been unable to confirm the numbers driving UNS’ proposal.

“We haven’t been able to determine the rate impacts for example, or verify that the information that we have received is accurate,” Cynthia Zwick, RUCO’s director, said.

Zwick added that having the yearly rate filings have compressed review timelines and made it harder to review the increased request information to confirm their accuracy.

Formula rates have also been a key concern in the ongoing Arizona Public Service rate case , where a final decision is expected next month.

TEP did not respond to a request for comment for this story.