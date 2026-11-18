Plans for a $60 million sports, housing and workforce development facility at the site of the YMCA in downtown Phoenix are on hold.

The city of Phoenix Historic Preservation Commission voted this week to delay demolition of the current YMCA building.

Helana Ruter, the city’s historic preservation officer, says there was already a 60-day demo hold that was set to expire Friday. Ruter says the more than 70-year-old building does not have a historic designation, but the commission has determined it’s eligible for one.

“So, it was a known entity. Basically, what the commission has the ability to do is serve as an applicant to initiate historic designation,” explains Ruter. “And the way that historic designation is done at the city is through historic overlay zoning. So, what they did basically was initiate that zoning overlay process.”

And that means those redevelopment plans could be on hold for up to a year.

Ruter added that the project’s backers could still make their case for tearing the building down.

“They may argue that it is not economically feasible to sort of achieve their goals with the existing building or to sell it in, and recoup costs for their new construction somewhere else.”

In a statement to KJZZ, the president of the YMCA said they were disappointed with the decision but remain committed to working collaboratively to find a path forward.

YMCA statement

“While we are disappointed with the Historic Preservation Commission's decision, we understand and respect the process and remain committed to working collaboratively with the City of Phoenix to find a path forward.

Our priority has always been to ensure that the YMCA can continue serving the youth and families of downtown Phoenix for generations to come. We remain committed to our vision for a new downtown YMCA that will expand access to essential programs, services and opportunities for the community.

We welcome continued conversations with the City regarding the redevelopment process and remaining financial considerations. We are hopeful that through continued collaboration, we can move forward with a project that honors the YMCA's history while creating a lasting impact for the downtown Phoenix community.”

— Bryan Madden, president and CEO of the Valley of the Sun YMCA