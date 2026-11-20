Earlier this month, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona told some of its Affordable Care Act members that it would no longer cover certain HIV treatments, including the number one prescribed medication.

The company has since reversed course but some providers remain uncertain.

Jessyca Leach is the CEO of Prisma Community Care, a nonprofit health clinic in Phoenix. She says their patients started receiving notices that BCBS would no longer cover certain HIV treatments and prevention drugs.

“Essentially from what we could tell, it was access to single tablet regimens that were being completely cut,” says Leach. “And those are the most effective regimens for preventing HIV and or treating HIV,”

Including Biktarvy, the most prescribed HIV medication in the country.

“So, what we're seeing is patients who weren't paying anything out of pocket for — especially for their PrEp — we're suddenly being told, ‘you're going to have to pay $3,000 to $4,000 for these meds.’” That’s per month in some cases.

Now Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is saying it will continue with all HIV medications currently covered, including Biktvary.

“Maricopa County is among the top 50 counties for new HIV occurrences,” she says. “So when you make these decisions about treatments that are allowing people to live and thrive, and you reverse course suddenly, not only you're sending fear, but you're making people wonder what's going to happen next year.”

A similar situation unfolded over the summer when Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi was accused of limiting certain HIV drugs.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona statement

Continuity and stability in treatment are especially important for people living with HIV. After further review, AZ Blue has decided to maintain coverage of Biktarvy on our ACA formulary for 2027.

AZ Blue routinely reviews its prescription drug formularies to support safe, effective, and clinically appropriate care. We recognize the importance of consistent access to treatment and believe maintaining formulary coverage of Biktarvy is the right decision for our members.

Members previously notified of a change to their Biktarvy coverage will receive updated information.

Members with questions can contact our Pharmacy Benefits team at 1-866-325-1794, available 24/7.