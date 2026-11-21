SRP is draining segments of Consolidated Canal in Chandler
Salt River Project is temporarily draining sections of its canal system for routine repairs.
The project area stretches from south of Pecos Road to Chandler Heights Road, with the banks of the canal closed for recreation during the repairs.
Brian Moorhead is an environmental scientist with SRP.
“Over time, the canal linings tend to crack and need to be replaced or repaired. And that can only be done when the canal is dry,” Moorhead said.
The repair will also clean silt accumulated at the bottom of the canal and temporarily impact irrigation access for surrounding farms.
The project is forecasted to last from Nov. 20 to Dec. 24. SRP's canal dry-ups occur on a rotating schedule every four years every fall and winter.
Moorhead said neighboring segments of the canal will be operating as normal.
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