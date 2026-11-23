Holiday sales are expected to increase 4% over last year. But the reason why isn’t just because people are spending more.

Michelle Ahlmer is the Executive Director of the Arizona Retailers Association.

“They will be buying more than last year, but it isn’t reflected completely in that 4% increase, because prices are higher. And so, some of the increase is accounted for by the increased prices,” she said.

Ahlmer said higher diesel prices contribute to increased costs on store shelves. She does expect retailers to prioritize affordability by offering competitive holiday discounts.