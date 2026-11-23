Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel holidays in the U.S., and thousands of Arizonans are preparing to travel.

But AAA expects the total number of travelers to dip this year by 0.1% , or around 121,000 fewer people on the road and in the air.

For those heading to the airport, plan ahead and anticipate longer wait times, according to Greg Roybal, a spokesperson for Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

“The earliest you can take care of [the] stuff that you can take care of, the better it will be for you, and then we will help you along the way when you get here,” Roybal said.

Roybal suggests reserving parking, as well as a spot in the TSA security line. The Sky Train is another option and connects to several Valley Metro Transit options.

Valley Metro light rail and buses will operate a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day, with limited hours and no customer service. They’ll resume a normal schedule on Friday — but without express and RAPID buses.