Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport revealed renderings for a new terminal on the west side of the airport last week.

The future West Terminal will be the first new terminal at Sky Harbor since Terminal 4 opened in 1990. It will add more than 60 passenger gates to the airport, including 11 designed specifically for larger jetliners used for international flights.

The newly revealed renderings showcase a glass facade with views of the mountains, and a more streamlined passenger experience with easier access to security, customs and the Sky Train.

“Our entire concept for the West Terminal is based on providing a very welcoming front door to our community in Phoenix,” said Daver Malik, assistant aviation director for Phoenix Aviation. “So we are very intentionally incorporating elements that our community — and this region — resonates with, which is connection to the desert and connection to the landscape.”

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport / Courtesy Renderings of the future West Terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is planned to open in 2033. Airport officials said all renderings are conceptual (actual design to be determined).

The future terminal will have passenger pick up and drop off on only one side of the building, and post-security access to Terminal 3.

The layout is unique from the existing terminals at the airport, with a long-corridor design while providing additional space for dining and shopping

Malik says the new renderings are merely early concepts. The city will begin awarding architecture and design bids early next year.

The terminal is scheduled to open in 2033.