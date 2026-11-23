Valley Metro is studying if the west Phoenix light rail expansion could be elevated above the road instead of on it, according to Valley Metro staff at a public meeting on Saturday.

Valley Metro is wrapping up its current phase of the West Phoenix light rail expansion project by meeting with members of the community and seeking feedback.

The agency joined Phoenix Councilwoman Betty Guardado’s Thanksgiving Turkey giveaway event at the Maryvale Community Center on Saturday, and took the opportunity to present information about its upcoming light rail expansion project to people waiting in line.

The agency is asking residents for feedback on whether the future light rail expansion along Indian School Road should turn north at 19th Avenue, or continue east, to connect to the existing network.

Carlos Galindo-Elvira is Valley Metro’s community engagement manager. He said the idea of piggybacking on the turkey giveaway event was a way to connect with residents.

“The way that we're approaching this is to the benefit of the public because they are invited in all aspects to obtain their feedback on their hopes, their concerns, and their wishes for what they want to see ultimately as the West Phoenix Extension,” Galindo-Elvira said.

Galindo-Elvira said the marriage of the two events was Councilwoman Guardado’s idea.

“The out-of-box idea came actually from Councilwoman Betty Guardado, wanting to ensure that the Maryvale community not only benefited from the opportunity of receiving a turkey for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, but also the benefit of learning more about the light rail project,” Galindo-Elvira said.

The agency is preparing a formal recommendation on the proposed alignment options for a future Phoenix City Council vote, which is expected to occur in early summer.

The recommendation will also introduce the potential locations for stops, as well as the possibility of an elevated line.

“There is technical analysis that needs to go into that, to be able to do a cost comparison, of course, compatibility with the line itself,” Galindo-Elvira said. “People are asking questions about it.”

At the meeting, several Valley Metro staff members told KJZZ the idea of a grade-separated light rail line came from community feedback from previous public meetings.

Valley Metro says it will introduce its study to the public and the Phoenix City Council for review next year.