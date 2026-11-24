The Arizona State Land Department canceled leases on state trust land for a company called AgTech. The company announced this week it will continue farming operations as it goes through an appeals process with the state .

“AgTech has confirmed with the Office of the Attorney General that our farming operations may continue throughout the appeals process and will not cease on December 11, 2026,” the company said in a statement. “We are grateful our dedicated employees and the families who depend on them will enter this holiday season assured of continued employment. We remain committed to our employees, our community, and the continued operation of our farming business.”

AgTech operates in Yuma County. Part of the business is spreading treated sewage sludge on state land. Locals complained about bad smells, dust and fly infestations.

Much of the sewage comes from California.

Following those complaints and an investigation by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes’ Office, the State Land Department canceled or declined to renew five of AgTech’s leases in September .

“After inspection by the State Land Department, it was found that AgTech LLC was not in compliance with its leases, and the Land Commissioner determined that continued leasing of the land to AgTech LLC and related entities was not in the best interest of the State Land Trust,” Gov. Katie Hobbs’ office said in a statement at the time .

AgTech argues the state changed its own rules on biosolid load rates and canceled the leases without going through established procedures.