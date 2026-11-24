The S&P 500’s rebound Monday after the reinstatement of Jensen Huang to Nvidia is the latest in what has proven to be a volatile year for the stock market.

While much of the year showed gains, chip stocks have faced declines in recent months. Market behavior around tech is critically important to Arizona as it has become a growing center for semiconductor manufacturing.

TSMC, which has invested heavily in the state, was down about 34% when trading ended Friday compared to its October peak, and Intel was down nearly 60%.

While both companies have performed well overall this year, Wall Street investors continue to focus on whether current AI valuations are justified.

“When expectations become that elevated, even excellent financial results may not be enough to satisfy these investors,” Steve Zylstra, president of the Arizona Technology Council, said.

While those stocks have fallen in recent months, demand for chips is growing. The most recent quarterly earnings for TSMC shows revenue was about 50% higher than the same time last year, and Intel was up by 21%.

“Market volatility certainly gets the attention of the corporate leadership, but it doesn't necessarily translate into changes in the day-to-day manufacturing operations here on the ground,” Zylstra said.

But when it comes to day-to-day operations, both companies and the rest of Arizona’s semiconductor and tech ecosystem are planning for decades of growth. The Arizona Commerce Authority says chip companies have promised about $314 billion in investments in Arizona since 2020, and those investments go beyond manufacturing chips designed for artificial intelligence.

“Companies such as Intel and TSMC are making investment decisions based on where they believe demand for advanced computing, artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, automotive electronics, and other semiconductor applications will be in 5, 10 or even 20 years from now,” Zylstra said.

At the same time, artificial intelligence has been a key driver behind market movements and a large driver behind both Intel and TSMC’s high earnings.

“We delivered another solid quarter. Revenue, gross margin and earnings per share exceeded guidance, including our strongest data center revenue growth in 15 years,” said Intel CFO David Zinsner in the company’s most recent quarterly earnings report.

While Zylstra says markets can get ahead of the underlying technologies, it would be a mistake to overlook concerns investors have regarding artificial intelligence and how that could slow down output from Arizona’s two largest chipmakers.

“The scale of investment taking place is extraordinary, and companies will ultimately need to demonstrate that AI can deliver meaningful productivity improvements, new revenue opportunities and sustainable financial returns,” Zylstra said. And while Arizona has seen historical investments and has built a semiconductor ecosystem that goes beyond TSMC and Intel’s operations, Zylstra says the state still has work to do to maintain its momentum.

“That means developing a highly skilled workforce, expanding educational and training opportunities, providing reliable, renewable and affordable electricity, ensuring adequate water and transportation infrastructure, maintaining a competitive business environment, and supporting policies that encourage continued innovation and investment,” Zylstra said.