AZ man faces 5 felony charges after police say he tried to blow up SRP substation for data centers
A man alleged to have put an explosive device on an SRP substation servicing data centers at the Elliot Tech Center in Mesa has been indicted on five felony charges.
Xander McLendon, 23, is accused of breaking into SRP’s substation property near Elliot and Signal Butte roads on June 21.
McLendon, who is being held on a $1 million bond, did not appear before a judge until Nov. 13.
According to a statement Tuesday from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, McLendon was burned in his attempts to install an explosive device on a breaker and called 911.
The explosion and fire resulted in $150,000 in damages.
Last month, a grand jury indicted McLendon on charges including felony arson, burglary, weapons misconduct and criminal damage.
A trial is set for March 10.
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