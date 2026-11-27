The aerospace company SpaceX has named and shared a construction timeline for a proposed mega data center campus in Cochise County, prior to any local vote.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on social media that the data center would be named Colossus 3.

Colossus 1 and 2 are two other mega data centers SpaceX already operates in Tennessee.

The campuses, which run on thousands of Nvidia AI chips, are powering a super computer SpaceX refers to as Colossus.

The computer’s original purpose was to train Grok, an AI assistant built by xAI, a company Musk started and then acquired under SpaceX earlier this year. Colossus 1, however, is currently leased to another AI company, Anthropic, to train its model, Claude .

The company has failed to obtain federal air permits for over 50 natural gas turbines installed in neighboring communities in Mississippi to power those centers, per a Reuters investigation.

Scientific American reports Mississippi officials made an exception for SpaceX to operate the turbines for a year without permits. But the NAACP is suing on behalf of residents who say they’ve been flooded with harmful noise and emissions.

Colossus 3, if approved, would also rely on gas turbines until Arizona Electric Power Cooperative, the utility that serves that part of the state, could generate the 6 gigawatts SpaceX has requested.

That’s enough energy to power 4.5 million homes, a million more than there are in Arizona.

No Cochise Data Center Facebook Group / Handout SpaceX held a community meeting at Cochise Elementary school on Nov. 4.

The site is planned a few miles from the community of Cochise and Willcox Playa, where thousands of sandhill cranes, a federally protected bird, migrate each year.

Cochise County zoning and planning commissioners are planning to vote on the company’s application on Dec. 9. If it receives a majority vote, it can move forward without board approval, unless county supervisors decide to appeal in accordance with local regulations.

Energy service agreements with AEPCO and the intended retail electric service provider, Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, will need approval from the Arizona Corporation Commission, the state’s utility regulator.

State environmental, water and geological agencies must also review and approve aspects of the application.