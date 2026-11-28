The state Department of Gaming is offering a short-term option for Arizonans seeking help with problem gambling.

The department’s Problem Gambling Division will begin offering a six-month term for its Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program, as well as combining casino and sports betting exclusions into a single application.

“Accompanied with treatment that we subsidize here in Arizona, or peer support … it can really be a comprehensive tool that can aid in Arizonans’ recovery,” said Elise Mikkelsen with the state’s Problem Gambling Division.

She said the hope is to create opportunities for individuals to evaluate their behavior and get the benefits of self-exclusion without the long-term, one-, five- or 10-year commitments.

“Adding an intermediate six month, self-exclusion cool off here would be (an) advantage to those who are looking for alternatives to longer times frames for self exclusion,” Mikkelsen said.

The Arizona Department of Gaming also offers counseling and other forms of help to those who may need it on their gambling helpline at 1-800-NEXT-STEP.