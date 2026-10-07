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Mayes joins multistate coalition fighting proposed federal changes to Head Start program

KJZZ | By Bridget Dowd
Published October 7, 2026 at 3:00 PM MST
Arizona AG Kris Mayes on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.
Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services
Arizona AG Kris Mayes on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has joined a multistate coalition that’s fighting federal changes to Head Start programs.

Head Start is the nation's early education program for children from low-income families. The Trump administration has proposed significant changes that would diminish the program’s federal standards and give states and parents more control.

A statement from Mayes' office said the changes would eliminate more than 1,400 regulations designed to protect enrolled children, pregnant individuals and families. She said it would also impose an English-only mandate, and revise the cap on allowable administrative and development costs from 15% to 5%.

Mayes joined more than 20 other states in submitting a comment letter opposing the changes.

More Arizona K-12 education news

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Education PoliticsArizona politicsK-12 education
Bridget Dowd
Senior field correspondent Bridget Dowd has a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
See stories by Bridget Dowd