Mayes joins multistate coalition fighting proposed federal changes to Head Start program

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has joined a multistate coalition that’s fighting federal changes to Head Start programs.

Head Start is the nation's early education program for children from low-income families. The Trump administration has proposed significant changes that would diminish the program’s federal standards and give states and parents more control.

A statement from Mayes' office said the changes would eliminate more than 1,400 regulations designed to protect enrolled children, pregnant individuals and families. She said it would also impose an English-only mandate, and revise the cap on allowable administrative and development costs from 15% to 5%.

Mayes joined more than 20 other states in submitting a comment letter opposing the changes.