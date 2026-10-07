Mayes joins multistate coalition fighting proposed federal changes to Head Start program
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has joined a multistate coalition that’s fighting federal changes to Head Start programs.
Head Start is the nation's early education program for children from low-income families. The Trump administration has proposed significant changes that would diminish the program’s federal standards and give states and parents more control.
A statement from Mayes' office said the changes would eliminate more than 1,400 regulations designed to protect enrolled children, pregnant individuals and families. She said it would also impose an English-only mandate, and revise the cap on allowable administrative and development costs from 15% to 5%.
Mayes joined more than 20 other states in submitting a comment letter opposing the changes.
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