Scottsdale Unified to close Copper Ridge and Laguna Prep following the 2026-27 school year

The Scottsdale Unified School District’s governing board voted 3-2 to close two more schools Tuesday night. The district’s enrollment has declined by 26% since 2010.

SUSD will close Copper Ridge School and Laguna Prep following the 2026-2027 school year.

Board member Matthew Pittinsky said while he regrets the impact the decision will have on families at those schools, he thinks it’s the more responsible way to move forward.

“Some people have said that closing schools should be the last option," Pittinsky said. "I disagree. I think cutting programs and staff at all of our schools, increasing class sizes at all of our schools, compromising security, these should be our last decisions.”

Board members Amy Carney and Carine Werner voted against the decision. Carney said she acknowledges that the district has seen a significant enrollment decline, but, “I keep coming back to the same question I was asking a year or more ago: ‘Have we exhausted the reasonable opportunities to strengthen and grow these schools before deciding to close them?’ And for me, the answer is no," Carney said.

An advisory committee had suggested several options for the board to choose from. This one is expected to save the most money and cause the least disruption to families.

Last year, SUSD approved the closure of Pima Elementary School and Echo Canyon School. It marked the end of the first phase of an effort to manage declines in enrollment and an anticipated $7.8 million to $9 million budget shortfall.