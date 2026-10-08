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Audit finds Arizona Schools for the Deaf and Blind failed to collect millions in potential revenue

KJZZ | By Thatcher Warrick Hess/AZPM
Published October 8, 2026 at 9:08 AM MST
Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind campus and sign
Thatcher Warrick Hess
/
AZPM
The Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind campus in Oro Valley on Sept. 16, 2026.

The Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind failed to properly collect or recover more than $4.5 million in revenue, according to a three-year forensic audit released by the Arizona Auditor General’s Office.

The forensic audit, conducted by independent firm Forensic Strategic Solutions LLC, examined ASDB’s finances, student documentation and educational management from 2022 to 2024. Investigators found no evidence of fraud or intentional wrongdoing, but identified inconsistent transactions, records and documentation.

Read the full story on AZPM.org →

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