Some AZ schools have implemented strategies to fight absences. It has worked for Tolleson district

Arizona educators say chronic absenteeism remains a serious challenge, affecting student achievement and long-term success. Arizona Department of Education data shows attendance numbers are improving, but still haven’t bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

Students are considered chronically absent when they miss 10% or more of their enrolled school days, which equates to approximately two days per month per school year. State data shows 24% of Arizona students in grades 1 to 8 were chronically absent in 2025, down from a pandemic-era high of 32% in 2022.

Some school districts have implemented targeted strategies to bring up their attendance numbers, like the Tolleson Elementary School District.

Superintendent Gisselle Herrera said they launched a 2 Days Is Too Much campaign designed to educate families on the impact that missing school can have on learning.

“We’ve really leveraged social media," Herrera said. "We have a lot of reels and stories and visuals that support this communication effort. So Instagram has been actually a big hit with our families because they are digital native with upwards of 63,000 views in a month."

The district saw a 12-percentage-point decrease in chronic absenteeism from the 2024–2025 school year to the 2025–2026 school year. According to Read On Arizona, data shows that a 1% increase in school-level attendance rate was associated with a 1.5% increase in students passing Arizona’s third grade reading assessment.

“From the shirts that I’m wearing to communicate and visually share with students and families to the social media communication that we have, flyers, home visits, it’s all around this idea that missing two days on average a month is really too much," Herrera said. “We know there is no single solution to chronic absenteeism. But our progress tells us that what we are doing is working."