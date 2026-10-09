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Former UA basketball player pleads guilty to wire fraud

KJZZ | By Matthew Casey
Published October 9, 2026 at 2:11 PM MST
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A former University of Arizona basketball player has admitted to a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.

Kerr Kriisa, an Estonian national, became a fan favorite while at UA from 2020 through the spring of 2023. This week in West Virginia the 25-year-old pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Kriisa admitted to earlier this year having sent a victim an email claiming to be someone else and demanding thousands of dollars to avoid litigation over a dispute.

A June indictment alleges that while he was at UA Kriisa began taking in more than $2 million by lying and posing as other people.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

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Matthew Casey
Matthew Casey has won Public Media Journalists Association and Edward R. Murrow awards since he joined KJZZ as a senior field correspondent in 2015.
See stories by Matthew Casey