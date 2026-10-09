Former UA basketball player pleads guilty to wire fraud
A former University of Arizona basketball player has admitted to a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.
Kerr Kriisa, an Estonian national, became a fan favorite while at UA from 2020 through the spring of 2023. This week in West Virginia the 25-year-old pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
Prosecutors say Kriisa admitted to earlier this year having sent a victim an email claiming to be someone else and demanding thousands of dollars to avoid litigation over a dispute.
A June indictment alleges that while he was at UA Kriisa began taking in more than $2 million by lying and posing as other people.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in December.
More Arizona Sports + Recreation news
-
City officials are unveiling a new mural in a North Phoenix park Saturday – it’s not just a piece of art, but a heat-mitigation experiment.
-
Now, along with returning to the conference he helped launch, Dave Hakstol is tasked with restoring a program that has been rife with controversy following an outdoor workout that left defenseman Matthew Mayich hospitalized after he collapsed from heat stroke at Sun Angel Stadium on Aug. 20.
-
The popular West Fork Trail No. 108 between Flagstaff and Sedona will be closed for the foreseeable future due to hazardous conditions from recent flooding.
-
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning that part of the route for this weekend’s three-day gravel bike race in the Prescott area runs through active hunting zones.
-
Rangers are reminding visitors that water, made available through the summer at three different rest areas, will be turned off for the rest of the year. Hikers should pack their own water and prepare for unexpected delays and trail closures from ongoing repairs.