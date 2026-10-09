Former UA basketball player pleads guilty to wire fraud

A former University of Arizona basketball player has admitted to a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.

Kerr Kriisa, an Estonian national, became a fan favorite while at UA from 2020 through the spring of 2023. This week in West Virginia the 25-year-old pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Kriisa admitted to earlier this year having sent a victim an email claiming to be someone else and demanding thousands of dollars to avoid litigation over a dispute.

A June indictment alleges that while he was at UA Kriisa began taking in more than $2 million by lying and posing as other people.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in December.