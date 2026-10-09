University of Arizona suspends all fraternity activities due to investigation backlog
The University of Arizona suspended all fraternity activities yesterday in order to address a backlog of misconduct reports.
In an internal letter to the Greek Life community shared with AZPM, Dean of Students Chrissy Lieberman said that her office was at maximum capacity in terms of the number of misconduct investigations it can handle, just seven weeks into the semester.
Read the full story on AZPM.org →
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