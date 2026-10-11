NAU researchers use drones to study Wukoki Pueblo in the Wapatki National Forrest

A team of researchers from Northern Arizona University are using drones to scan and map a section of Wupatki National Monument north of Flagstaff.

Researchers from NAU’s Department of Anthropology and Radiant Center for Remote Sensing partnered with the National Parks Service t o digitally map the Wukoki Pueblo within Wupatki — a historic human settlement near the Hopi reservation believed to be inhabited in the 12th century.

NAU anthropologists and assistant professors, Kaitlyn Davis and Kellam Throgmorton, worked with a team of nine graduate students to create a detailed digital record of the site.

They used drones — which are typically not permitted to be flown over federal land — to non-invasively study the site using kinetic GPS, thermal imaging and lasers to get a better understanding of the integrity and condition of the pueblo.

The photos and scans will be used to create 3D models of the site so it can be studied from anywhere in the world.

“The field of archaeology has shifted to doing a lot more preservation-minded work and thinking about how we can document things in a way that is relatively non-destructive and non-invasive,” said Throgmorton in a statement. “We have to think about how we create baseline documentation so we can monitor or manage any kinds of changes that might occur to these sites.”