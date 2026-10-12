New crisis alert badges allow Phoenix Union staffers to call for help by pressing a button
Phoenix Union High School District employees have access to a new safety feature this year. All staffers now wear crisis alert badges right next to their employee IDs.
“They’re a blank badge with a small button on the front," said Richard Franco, the district's executive director of marketing, communications and safety.
In an emergency, an employee can press the button three times in a row and it will alert administration and safety personnel to come to their exact location. Franco said before having the badge, employees had to call for help from their work phone.
“And that's a great service for people that have access to their landline work phone in their office or in their classroom," Franco said. "It's not so great if you're the P.E. coach out on the football field.”
The system has already been used for some medical emergencies this year. Franco said its just an additional layer on the district's multi-level approach to safety.
"This year we implemented the safety grant from the Arizona Department of Education, adding 15 SROs to our district, SROs and SSOs. That's a layer," Franco said. "We have the advanced weapon detection systems as another layer, but we also have a robust system of social and emotional supports for staff and students."
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