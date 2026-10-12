UA appears to lift fraternity suspensions following reports of assaults and drug, alcohol use

A week ago, the University of Arizona temporarily suspended activities at its fraternities following reports of assault, hazing and drug- and alcohol-related behavior. Now, it appears most have been reinstated.

According to UA’s website, only five fraternities remain under investigation — and their activities are still on pause pending the outcome.

The University’s dean of students imposed the ban last week after investigating multiple misconduct reports involving nearly half the school’s Interfraternity Council chapters.

In a letter to the school’s fraternities and sororities, the dean wrote that quote, “The number of cases under investigation and the severity of the concerns is egregious.”

In the past, a handful of Greek organizations had been placed under sanctions. Meanwhile, others have lost their recognition over the years, effectively separating them from the university.