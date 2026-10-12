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UA appears to lift fraternity suspensions following reports of assaults and drug, alcohol use

KJZZ | By Kathy Ritchie
Published October 12, 2026 at 9:18 AM MST
University of Arizona A logo on brick and white building
Mariana Dale
/
KJZZ
University of Arizona's campus.

A week ago, the University of Arizona temporarily suspended activities at its fraternities following reports of assault, hazing and drug- and alcohol-related behavior. Now, it appears most have been reinstated.

According to UA’s website, only five fraternities remain under investigation — and their activities are still on pause pending the outcome.

The University’s dean of students imposed the ban last week after investigating multiple misconduct reports involving nearly half the school’s Interfraternity Council chapters.

In a letter to the school’s fraternities and sororities, the dean wrote that quote, “The number of cases under investigation and the severity of the concerns is egregious.”

In the past, a handful of Greek organizations had been placed under sanctions. Meanwhile, others have lost their recognition over the years, effectively separating them from the university.

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Education Higher educationTucson
Kathy Ritchie
KJZZ senior field correspondent Kathy Ritchie has 20 years of experience reporting and writing stories for national and local media outlets — nearly a decade of it has been spent in public media.
See stories by Kathy Ritchie
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