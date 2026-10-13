Lawyer for ASU hockey player who collapsed wants answers about coach replacing his cellphone
The lawyer for the family of the ASU hockey player who collapsed from heat stroke says the head coach reportedly got rid of his cell phone due to ongoing death threats.
In a letter to ASU’s general counsel, attorney Leonard Aragon wrote that Coach Greg Powers used the phone for “work purposes” on the day 21-year-old Matthew Mayich collapsed, and was legally required to preserve any evidence on his phone.
“The problem we have with that is you don't have to replace your phone, you can replace your phone number, and by replacing the phone, you potentially lose a lot of evidence that may be relevant to this case,” the letter says.
ASU placed Powers on administrative leave. Mayich remains hospitalized nearly two months after he suffered a catastrophic brain injury following a military-style workout at ASU.
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City officials are unveiling a new mural in a North Phoenix park Saturday – it’s not just a piece of art, but a heat-mitigation experiment.
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Now, along with returning to the conference he helped launch, Dave Hakstol is tasked with restoring a program that has been rife with controversy following an outdoor workout that left defenseman Matthew Mayich hospitalized after he collapsed from heat stroke at Sun Angel Stadium on Aug. 20.
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The popular West Fork Trail No. 108 between Flagstaff and Sedona will be closed for the foreseeable future due to hazardous conditions from recent flooding.
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The Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning that part of the route for this weekend’s three-day gravel bike race in the Prescott area runs through active hunting zones.
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Rangers are reminding visitors that water, made available through the summer at three different rest areas, will be turned off for the rest of the year. Hikers should pack their own water and prepare for unexpected delays and trail closures from ongoing repairs.