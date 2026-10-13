Lawyer for ASU hockey player who collapsed wants answers about coach replacing his cellphone

The lawyer for the family of the ASU hockey player who collapsed from heat stroke says the head coach reportedly got rid of his cell phone due to ongoing death threats.

In a letter to ASU’s general counsel, attorney Leonard Aragon wrote that Coach Greg Powers used the phone for “work purposes” on the day 21-year-old Matthew Mayich collapsed, and was legally required to preserve any evidence on his phone .

“The problem we have with that is you don't have to replace your phone, you can replace your phone number, and by replacing the phone, you potentially lose a lot of evidence that may be relevant to this case,” the letter says.

ASU placed Powers on administrative leave. Mayich remains hospitalized nearly two months after he suffered a catastrophic brain injury following a military-style workout at ASU.