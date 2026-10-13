Maricopa Community Colleges to offer new bachelor's in exercise science, law and legal studies

The Maricopa County Community College District will offer two new bachelor's degree programs beginning next school year.

It’s been five years since former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law the ability for Arizona community colleges to offer four-year degree programs.

Maricopa County Community Colleges currently offer 11 bachelor's degrees, including public safety administration and information technology.

Next school year, students will also be able to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science at Mesa Community College or a Bachelor of Applied Science in Law and Legal Studies at Rio Salado College.

The district says its bachelor's degrees are a quarter of the tuition cost of a public in-state university.