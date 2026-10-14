Former Tempe high school employee faces 100 more charges in voyeurism case

Tempe police announced nearly 100 additional charges against a former Corona Del Sol employee who was accused of downloading videos of girls changing in the dance room while the girl’s locker room was under renovation.

Anthony Cruz was arrested in August and initially charged with seven counts of voyeurism.

“We were essentially able to identify a total of 38 victims, and from those victims, we were able to add 98 more counts of voyeurism, which is a Class 5 felony,” Officer Jessica Ells said.

She said the security camera was originally for an exterior door and was supposed to be off, but was erroneously left on. She said there was nothing students could have done to prevent themselves from being victimized.

Cruz is also facing two unrelated counts of bestiality for possession of illegal animal sex videos.