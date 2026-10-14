KJZZ is a service of Rio Salado College,
and Maricopa Community Colleges

Copyright © 2026 KJZZ/Rio Salado College/MCCCD
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gilbert Public Schools loses $7.5 million as enrollment declines, costs go up over $3 million

KJZZ | By Bridget Dowd
Published October 14, 2026 at 12:54 PM MST
Gilbert water tower
Mark Brodie/KJZZ
Water Tower Plaza in Gilbert, Arizona.

A new financial report shows the annual revenue for Gilbert Public Schools decreased by $7.5 million while expenses increased by $3.2 million.

Like many school districts across the state, that decrease in funding is due to lower student enrollment. Finance Director Jackie Mattinen highlighted some of the reasons for higher operating costs at a governing board meeting Tuesday night.

“This is due to inflationary increases, utilities, special education tuition, fuel things like that," Mattinen said. "Salaries decreased, like I said, but we do have fewer students so therefore we have fewer staff.”

Mattinen said even though salaries decreased, benefits costs remained flat year over year due to higher premiums.

More Gilbert news

Tags
Education K-12 educationKids + FamilyGilbert
Bridget Dowd
Senior field correspondent Bridget Dowd has a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
See stories by Bridget Dowd