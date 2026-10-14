Gilbert Public Schools loses $7.5 million as enrollment declines, costs go up over $3 million
A new financial report shows the annual revenue for Gilbert Public Schools decreased by $7.5 million while expenses increased by $3.2 million.
Like many school districts across the state, that decrease in funding is due to lower student enrollment. Finance Director Jackie Mattinen highlighted some of the reasons for higher operating costs at a governing board meeting Tuesday night.
“This is due to inflationary increases, utilities, special education tuition, fuel things like that," Mattinen said. "Salaries decreased, like I said, but we do have fewer students so therefore we have fewer staff.”
Mattinen said even though salaries decreased, benefits costs remained flat year over year due to higher premiums.
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