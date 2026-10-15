ASU’s hockey coach is officially out amid probe into player’s collapse during practice

ASU’s hockey coach Greg Powers is officially out amid a probe into a player’s collapse during practice.

Powers had been on administrative leave. It’s been two months since 21-year-old Matthew Mayich suffered a catastrophic brain injury after collapsing during an outdoor military-style workout at ASU.

In a statement , ASU thanked Powers for his service and said the parting was a mutual agreement. The university says it’s hiring NHL coach Dave Hakstol of the Colorado Avalanche as his replacement.

ASU police are continuing to investigate the incident. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchel has declined to take over the case.