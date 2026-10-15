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ASU’s hockey coach is officially out amid probe into player’s collapse during practice

KJZZ | By Jill Ryan
Published October 15, 2026 at 10:27 AM MST
Photo of a man with a beard, glasses and a black hoodie in profile facing left.
Phil Latzman
/
KJZZ
Greg Powers in 2019.

ASU’s hockey coach Greg Powers is officially out amid a probe into a player’s collapse during practice.

Powers had been on administrative leave. It’s been two months since 21-year-old Matthew Mayich suffered a catastrophic brain injury after collapsing during an outdoor military-style workout at ASU.

In a statement, ASU thanked Powers for his service and said the parting was a mutual agreement. The university says it’s hiring NHL coach Dave Hakstol of the Colorado Avalanche as his replacement.

ASU police are continuing to investigate the incident. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchel has declined to take over the case.

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Jill Ryan
Jill Ryan joined KJZZ in 2020 as a morning reporter, and she is currently a field correspondent and Morning Edition producer.
See stories by Jill Ryan