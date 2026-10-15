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Cindy McCain returns to ASU’s McCain Institute Board of Trustees

KJZZ | By Jill Ryan
Published October 15, 2026 at 12:46 PM MST
Cindy McCain speaks at the podium
Charlie Leight
/
ASU News
Cindy McCain speaks in Tempe on Sept. 28, 2023.

Cindy McCain is returning to ASU’s McCain Institute Board of Trustees. The board unanimously voted her back in as board co-chair of the leadership program inspired by the late Sen. John McCain.

Cindy McCain left the board in 2021, following her ambassador appointment to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

McCain served as the executive director of the U.N. World Food Programme for about three years.

She stepped down earlier this year while recovering from a stroke.

Now, back at the McCain Institute at Arizona State University, she will co-chair alongside current board chair Rick Davis. In a statement, she said she hopes to further the institute’s mission to “inspire the next generation of principled leaders, … and protect the dignity and freedom of the world’s most vulnerable people.”

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Education Arizona politicsHigher education
Jill Ryan
Jill Ryan joined KJZZ in 2020 as a morning reporter, and she is currently a field correspondent and Morning Edition producer.
See stories by Jill Ryan