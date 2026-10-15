Tempe Union board responds to parent concerns over Corona del Sol voyeurism case
The Tempe Union High School District Governing Board is responding to concerns from the community over a voyeurism case at Corona del Sol.
Former employee Anthony Cruz was arrested in August and is facing around 100 counts of voyeurism. He’s accused of downloading videos of girls changing in the dance room while their locker room was under renovation.
Since then, parents have raised concerns with the district’s governing board. At a meeting this week, President Armando Montero read a statement on behalf of the board.
“While the ongoing legal proceedings and nature of the sensitive information limit what we are able to discuss publicly, I want to emphasize that our limited public comments from the dais should not be mistaken for a lack of concern or action," Montero said in part.
Montero added that the well-being of students remains at the forefront of their work and they recognize the pain, frustration, and uncertainty the situation has caused for students and families.
-
Heavy rains caused the Salt River Project to release extra water into the Salt River. That will impact plants and animals that live in the river.
-
Now, along with returning to the conference he helped launch, Dave Hakstol is tasked with restoring a program that has been rife with controversy following an outdoor workout that left defenseman Matthew Mayich hospitalized after he collapsed from heat stroke at Sun Angel Stadium on Aug. 20.
-
The announcement comes months after Honeywell Aerospace spun off its parent company in an effort to meet growing demand for defense technologies.
-
Amkor Technology says its Phase 2 project will add about 60,000 square meters to its Valley campus and add about 3,500 jobs.
-
A Tempe councilwoman warns that proposed federal changes to the upcoming census in 2030 would result in a decade of underfunding for Arizona.