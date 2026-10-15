Tempe Union board responds to parent concerns over Corona del Sol voyeurism case

The Tempe Union High School District Governing Board is responding to concerns from the community over a voyeurism case at Corona del Sol.

Former employee Anthony Cruz was arrested in August and is facing around 100 counts of voyeurism. He’s accused of downloading videos of girls changing in the dance room while their locker room was under renovation.

Since then, parents have raised concerns with the district’s governing board. At a meeting this week, President Armando Montero read a statement on behalf of the board.

“While the ongoing legal proceedings and nature of the sensitive information limit what we are able to discuss publicly, I want to emphasize that our limited public comments from the dais should not be mistaken for a lack of concern or action," Montero said in part.

Montero added that the well-being of students remains at the forefront of their work and they recognize the pain, frustration, and uncertainty the situation has caused for students and families.