Arizona father indicted on 4 felony charges of forging ESA receipts

An Arizona father was indicted in September for allegedly forging receipts to collect more than $4,000 in Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, or ESA, program funds through his child’s account.

Between Dec. 11, 2024, and Aug. 5, 2025, Shawn Hantke submitted three forged receipts to the Arizona Department of Education for musical instruments, said Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Hantke is facing one count of Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices, a Class 2 Felony, and three counts of Forgery, a Class 4 Felony.

“Each receipt also contains a tracking number for a delivery that was made before the order was alleged to have been placed,” Ceja-Cervantes said.

In May, KJZZ reported on an audit from the Arizona Auditor General’s Office, which accused the Department of Education of failing to properly administer the ESA program.

Examples included are “allegations that the department did not always follow up on potentially problematic purchases,” and automatically greenlighting transactions under $2,000.

In the report, auditors reviewed a sample of 63 transactions between July 2023 and October 2025 and found 25 purchases, worth 34% of the total amount, had issues.

