Grand Canyon University to open new law school in time for next academic year

Grand Canyon University hopes to open Arizona’s third law school in time for the next academic year.

The private university has secured approval from the Arizona Supreme Court for the establishment of a new law school. In giving its approval, the Supreme Court said it hoped that a new school would help alleviate Arizona’s ongoing attorney shortage.

The school will also seek accreditation from the American Bar Association. GCU President Brian Mueller says the Supreme Court’s state level licensure of the school is new for Arizona.

“Typically, states don’t move in advance of the ABA, but in this case they decided that they liked what they saw. Y’know we had a major presentation we had to make to them,” Mueller said.

The school has already named a dean and a finished curriculum, and Mueller said student enrollment outreach will begin at the start of next year.

University of Arizona and Arizona State University are home to Arizona’s current law schools.