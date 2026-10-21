ASU says AI agents will become a critical partner in students’ careers

This week, hundreds of professionals from across the globe are gathering at Arizona State University's Tempe campus to discuss the growing role agentic artificial intelligence could have in the workforce and education.

Unlike the more basic generative AI, agentic AI can perform tasks independently in service of a human-defined goal.

A pamphlet passed out to attendees says it is up to higher education institutions to implement and experiment with agentic AI to make sure humans are remaining at the center of this technological shift.

To kick off the three-day program on Tuesday, ASU Chief Operating Officer Chris Howard delivered a speech that played heavily on the concept of “agency” behind agentic AI.

But rather than focusing on the AI’s implied agency, Howard spoke of human agency.

“A billion people on the earth live on $1 a day, and another billion live on $2 billion a day. How much agency do you think they have?”

“But with this powerful thing called agentic AI — if we get it right, get the energy model right, what have you — we might be able to deliver more agency to more people than we’ve ever done in human history,” Howard said.

Howard says ASU has made it a mission to explore how agentic AI can help the university reach even more students, globally.

He says there are already 120,000 ASU students enrolled online and another 80,000 on campus — another half-a-million people, Howard says, are enrolled in individual ASU courses for upskilling or reskilling.

“If we’re not helping that kid in the favela,” a Portuguese word used to describe low-income housing in Brazil, Howard said, “the same way we’re helping that young lady up the street in Scottsdale — we’re failing.”

An event handout advertised an app, created by Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am, offering custom AI agents available to chat 24/7 with students about course lectures and assist with research projects.

Emily Choi / FYI.AI ASU Professor of Practice will.i.am teaches “The Agentic Self” at FYI.AI Studios in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 14, 2026.

Will.i.am is a new ASU faculty lead who started teaching a course called “The Agentic Self” this spring, according to ASU’s website.

Howard explained the concept behind “the agentic self” in his speech.

Eventually, Howard says, ASU and will.i.am are imagining AI agents will become lifelong partners in a students’ careers and professional successes, as commonplace in their learning experience as another teacher or librarian.

“Our ‘agent’ was a really cool librarian and a really good teacher, and a bunch of books that you could take off the top shelf, off the bottom shelf. But, as my buddy Lev talks about, we’ve got to change our mindset,” Howard said.

Howard is referring to Lev Gonick, chief technology officer at ASU and orchestrator of this week’s second annual ASU conference, labeled “Agentic AI and the Student Experience.”

Gonick told KJZZ that ASU’s overall objective behind the rollout of several AI-related courses, certifications, and even its own AI platform, called CreateAI, is to make sure students are prepared for a world with greater AI adoption.

“In order to make them successful, we want them to have an opportunity not just to learn how to use AI, but actually how to create and build things with AI,” Gonick said.

Gonick says 50,000 creators are using the platform for website coding and problem-solving support on projects across the university, from parking services to human resources to the classroom.

When asked if there are potential privacy or ethics concerns involved in integrating AI agents into so many parts of the university, Gonick said the university built its CreateAI platform specifically to deal with these concerns.

He says any new agentic models undergo rigorous ethics and quality control testing before they’re made available to ASU students.

“There are lots of news stories about rogue AI agents,” Gonick said. “As someone in charge of a very large enterprise technology organization for a very large university, we take that responsibility of engineering agents in a way that actually reduces the likelihood of any of that actually coming to pass.”

Gonick says that referring to AI agents as rogue actors could be a fault of anthropomorphizing.

“Agents don’t jump out of sandboxes. Agents don’t, on their own, seek to take any action other than the actions that they’ve been instructed to or told,” Gonick said.

OpenAI, an ASU partner, has reported at least two incidents of its AI agents breaking from given prompts and committing cyberattacks this year.