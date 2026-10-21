Tucson Unified School District announcing recommendations for school consolidation

The Tucson Unified School District has begun announcing the schools it’s recommending for consolidation or closure.

Like many other districts across the state, TUSD is facing enrollment declines. The district had about 60,000 students in 2006. It now has about 39,000.

The district is doing a slow rollout of the announcements this week as it notifies families at those schools. This comes after TUSD created a committee to evaluate multiple factors beyond basic enrollment and finances, including vacant classroom space, class size impact, access to arts, physical education, preschool, before-and after-school programs, transportation, and special programs such as Exceptional Education and Gifted and Talented Education. School leaders also held several community meetings to get feedback.

So far, the superintendent is recommending that Hudlow Elementary School consolidate into W. Arthur Sewell Elementary School and Dunham Elementary consolidate into Marshall Elementary next August.

The governing board won’t be taking action on the recommendations until Dec. 8.