Mesa College Promise program now has more than four times the students it had in 2021

The Mesa College Promise program is entering its sixth academic year with more than four times the number of students it had when it was established.

The program provides two years of paid tuition and fees at Mesa Community College for eligible residents. It started with 88 students in 2021. This fall, 410 students are enrolled.

In 2024, the program expanded to include adult learners who are 24 or older and can demonstrate financial need. Mesa Community College President Richard Daniel said that change, plus the school’s more recent ability to offer bachelor’s degrees, has helped the growth.

“ Before, the affordability aspect is out of reach for a lot of students," Daniel said. "So today I would say that, you know, it's much more affordable in that regard, where students understand that they can achieve that and they can do that within the realm of their financial situation.”

Daniel said the college’s partnership with the city has also brought more students into the program.

“ The city of Mesa has made a significant investment with this process. So we also have a billboard project that is allowing this to kinda be a driver for us," Daniel said. "We're able to put two billboards on the Mesa Community College property, and the funds from that actually support the Mesa College Promise program in perpetuity."