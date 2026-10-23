In athlete heatstroke lawsuits, universities never win, expert says

Matthew Mayich remains on life support more than two months after his first day of practice with Arizona State University’s hockey team. The 21-year-old is not expected to recover from the heatstroke he suffered during the outdoor workout.

Following Mayich’s collapse, ASU replaced its head hockey coach, but that likely won’t be the end of the story. Other universities have faced major lawsuits in civil court after similar incidents.

Those lawsuits historically don’t go in the school’s favor, said Douglas Casa, CEO of the Korey Stringer Institute at the University of Connecticut.

“They have lost basically every case in America related to heat stroke — the school or the coach,” Casa said. “In fact, I don’t know of any case where they’ve won.”

The Korey Stringer Institute is named for an NFL player who died from heatstroke in 2001. Preventing athlete heatstroke is one of the central goals of the institute.

Casa said fatal athlete heatstroke cases are somewhat common in the U.S.

Heatstroke deaths almost always occur in the first week of practice

“Generally speaking, you’re looking at about three to four deaths per year for high school and like three to four deaths per year for college,” Casa said, noting there are also many more non-fatal heatstroke cases that result in long-term disabilities. “Things like liver problems, kidney dialysis, kidney transplants, cognitive problems, issues with their muscles, they have cardiac problems, they have exercise heat intolerance.”

There tend to be certain similarities among athlete heatstroke cases, Casa said. Most involve dehydrated players pushed beyond their limits. And the deaths almost always occur during the first week of practice.

“They tend to not be heat acclimatized. Those are the physiological changes that happen during the first seven to 10 days of exercise in the heat,” Casa said.

That was the case for Mayich – the native of Ontario, Canada was new to the team and had been in Arizona only about a week before his collapse.

Riley Kelton / Cronkite News Fans received yellow ribbons with Matthew Mayich’s initials and No. 27 etched on them before the Arizona State men’s hockey team faced Holy Cross on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

The team had brought in an Army special forces veteran to lead the training that day. An extreme heat warning was in effect and players on the team have said Mayich and many others never got a water break during the workout, which lasted more than an hour. Drills continued even after some players vomited, according to others on the team.

It was a recipe for disaster, Casa said.

“Obviously the hydration issues, having the outside person doing the conditioning, the first couple days they’re not exercise heat acclimatized,” Casa said.

But in Casa’s opinion, none of those factors are what left Mayich on life support.

“The thing is, if you do the correct treatment, you and I would never be chatting about how bad the training was designed, because he would have been totally fine,” Casa said.

With quick treatment, heatstroke is survivable

Korey Stringer Institute research has shown that heatstroke can be almost 100% survivable when athletes are plunged into icy water.

But Casa says treatment needs to be immediate.

“You can’t lose those valuable minutes,” Casa said. “You have to look at heat stroke like you would look at a cardiac issue. If someone was having a heart attack, you wouldn’t wait until they got to the hospital to take care of them. You would start chest compressions.”

Casa said across the country, more and more schools are adopting policies to prevent heatstroke among athletes and to treat it quickly when it does occur.

“So thankfully, a lot of them are being treated and saved right away,” Casa said.

The Korey Stringer Institute website notes the institute has played a role in getting at least 300 policies changed for high school sports around the country.

The Institute also grades state policies for athlete heat safety. Arizona’s high school sports safety policies rank 14th-highest in the U.S. The state earns full points for its policy requiring cold water immersion tubs to be present during warm weather practices.

ASU had a heat policy in place

Casa said ASU’s policies also appear to include many of the heat safety precautions that the Korey Stringer Institute recommends.

Sun Devil Athletics’ heat illness policy requires a tub half-filled with cold water to be available for immediate immersion in cases of heat illness and says three or four coolers of ice should be available next to the tub to quickly use in case of emergency. It recommends full-body immersion in cold water as the first response to heat illness.

“They seem to have a lot of the key elements,” Casa said. “in terms of assessing body temperature, using a really effective cooling modality like cold-water immersion, doing it quickly. All this stuff was there.”

But in Mayich’s case, those policies appear not to have been followed.

In a September letter outlining their concerns to ASU, seven anonymous members of the hockey team wrote, “there was no immersion tub, no ice chest, no ice for cooling, no fan, and no stretcher. We carried him to the parking slab just south of the bleachers. The cold tub in Mullett Arena was not used.”

An ASU police investigation into the circumstances of Mayich’s collapse is ongoing. The university has also retained former Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Scott Bales to review facts around the Mayich incident and make recommendations about school policies.

But Robert Carey, an attorney for Mayich’s family, said a review of policies is not what is needed.

“A lot of things went wrong that day,” Carey said. “If you’re just going to listen to what ASU thinks the problems are and review their policies for that and propose other policies, that’s just not getting to the root cause of the problem.”

Mayich family is still deciding whether to sue

Carey said Mayich’s family is waiting to see what the ASU Police investigation and Bales’ review shows.

“We’ll wait and see what those entities produce as far as findings, and we’ll make a decision based on that,” Carey said.

But if ASU’s investigation does not address what went wrong during the Aug. 20 practice, Carey said the family would have no recourse but to file a lawsuit.

ASU would not be the first university to face such a case — University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky paid more than $14 million to the family of a wrestler who died of heatstroke in 2020. The University of Maryland paid $3.5 million after a football player’s 2018 heatstroke death. California State University San Bernardino paid $39 million to a student whose 2018 heatstroke injury left her permanently disabled.

Casa has testified as an expert witness in more than 80 of these cases.

“I think the reason that the family always wins the cases is that it comes down to a $150 tub and ice and water,” Casa said.

In multimillion dollar university sports programs, he said, it’s hard to argue that a cheap and simple fix could not have been made available to save a life.