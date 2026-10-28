More school consolidation announcements expected at Tucson Unified School District

The Tucson Unified School District has finished announcing which campuses could be consolidated next school year. The district rolled out one change per day last week as it notified staff and families.

Now, the district says more announcements are expected on its plans for the 2028-29 school year.

TUSD has already announced a proposal to establish a “secondary academy” within Santa Rita High School by moving Secrist Middle School to that campus in 2028. The proposal has middle and high school students in separate buildings and on different bell schedules.

At a press conference Tuesday, Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said they’re taking a different approach compared to the last time they closed schools in 2009, 2010 and 2013.

“2013 was budget," Trujillo said. "What we are rolling out tonight is an aggressive reconfiguration of the district, not aimed at budget stabilization, but aimed two ways. Number one, growing this district again , outfitting our schools and investing in our schools with the programs and the resources that could potentially start attracting students back to TUSD."

Trujillo said they plan to present all the possible changes for the 2028-29 school year at a governing board meeting on Nov. 10.

"Our goal is to better utilize the funding that we have available, the resources that we have available, to put them in areas where we have a greater concentration of employees and students to better serve them," Trujillo said. "That is hard to do when we're spending millions of dollars in facilities that are underutilized."

The district’s enrollment has declined by about 20,000 since 2006.

TUSD school consolidation proposals