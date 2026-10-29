ASU aims to meet growing gap in U.S. nuclear energy workforce through tri-university partnership

President Donald Trump has signed executive orders aimed at quadrupling U.S. nuclear capacity in the next 25 years. That’s going to require a massive workforce to build and operate — and a consortium led by Arizona State University aims to help.

The dean of ASU’s Ira A. Fulton School of Engineering, Kyle Squires, says there’s a groundswell of demand from power companies, data centers and the federal government for large-scale and small modular nuclear reactor development.

Since the start of the president’s second term, the U.S. government has made it easier to build test reactors and shortened timelines for considering new nuclear power plant licenses , among other changes.

“When you have demand, right? When you have capital investment build out and when you have policy lining up, guess what? The bottleneck is going to become workforce, people — and that’s the gap we’re trying to close,” Squires said.

ASU says it has the largest engineering school in the nation by enrollment and course offerings.

Each year, the school churns out thousands of mechanical, chemical and electrical engineering graduates — all important specializations within the nuclear energy workforce — but ASU does not have a nuclear engineering program.

Squires says an alliance known as the New Nuclear Academic Consortium will allow ASU to draw on resources and expertise from two leading nuclear engineering programs, at Purdue University and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, to provide its students a micro-education in nuclear engineering.

“They do have nuclear engineering programs. They have reactors, actually, as part of their educational environment. So, seeking a way to partner with them — they lack our scale and our reach. We don't have that, if you will, infrastructure. And the partnership is what allows you to scale those up,” Squires said.

Purdue and ASU are already working on a project that should improve virtual modeling within Purdue’s one-of-a-kind fully-digital reactor, which students use to run nuclear experiments at no risk.

In exchange, ASU students will have access to Purdue’s reactor via ASU’s Decision Theater or virtual reality Dreamscape Learn program.

Squires says the partnership will also help ASU design micro-certifications in nuclear engineering, “that allow students to have, I’ll call it, a fluency in nuclear engineering. To make them credible, employable in these industries.”

Squires says ASU will offer two certifications to start, and will eventually look at pulling other universities into the mix.