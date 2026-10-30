KJZZ is a service of Rio Salado College,
and Maricopa Community Colleges

Copyright © 2026 KJZZ/Rio Salado College/MCCCD
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charles W. Harris Elementary School in Phoenix unveils new STEM Lab for students

KJZZ | By Bridget Dowd
Published October 30, 2026 at 2:06 PM MST
A young girl who is wearing a black t-shirt, has glasses and has her hair in a ponytail is seated at a desk holding an iPad. Three adults stand behind her, watching her demonstrate a new tool on the iPad.
Bridget Dowd
/
KJZZ
A student demonstrates one of the new tools at C.W. Harris Elementary School in Phoenix on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. The school is one of 200 nationwide to get a new STEM Lab through a partnership with Verizon.

An elementary school in Phoenix’s Cartwright School District opened a new STEM Lab on Friday.

Students and teachers at Charles W. Harris Elementary School will have access to new tech like virtual reality, 3D printing and artificial intelligence.

At a ribbon cutting event Friday morning, students were seated at various stations showcasing some of the new tools. Aislyn Castro is a sixth grader who was driving a small robot with her computer.

“It follows everything that I draw or put the keys in," Castro said.

Principal Allysa Silva-Gilbert said C.W. Harris is one of 200 schools nationwide to get one of these labs through a partnership with Verizon.

“I kind of applied thinking there’s no way and then the further we moved in the process, I was like oh my gosh like, there might be a chance," Silva-Gilbert said, "and now we’re here.”

She said she hopes the lab will help her students keep up with evolving technology and prepare interested students for careers in science.

“Every student kinder through eighth grade will visit this lab," Silva-Gilbert said. "So they will start in the regular classroom being introduced [to] a problem and then designing a solution to the problem and then they will come here and then put that design into action.”

The school also worked with Heart of America and the J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute at Arizona State University on the project.

More Arizona K-12 education news

Tags
Education K-12 educationPhoenixScienceTechnology
Bridget Dowd
Senior field correspondent Bridget Dowd has a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
See stories by Bridget Dowd