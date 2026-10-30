Scottsdale Unified discusses potential reduction of classroom screentime for students

The Scottsdale Unified School District is considering creating a policy on the amount of screentime students should have in the classroom.

The district’s governing board has been discussing ways they can encourage more human interaction in schools and rely less on technology for learning.

Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Lea Mitchell said one of the challenges the district faces is how much current textbooks are connected to online tools.

“Right now, our core instructional resources, 80% of the time which we want used, are publishers post-pandemic have threaded the product so intricately together that pulling it apart would be very difficult," Mitchell said.

She added that in order to get publishers to separate the two, they would probably need to team up with other districts to get enough purchasing power for the request. Mitchell said another challenge with drafting a new policy is striking the right balance between making sure kids know how to use technology, and ensuring they're not overly reliant on it.

“Because as much as I’ve heard and sat with families who are like ‘please get it out of here,’ I’ve heard from families that are like, 'why doesn’t my kid know how to do these things when they leave?"' Mitchell said.

A district spokesperson told KJZZ there is no definitive timeline for a new policy, but that it would likely be a second semester decision and go into effect next school year.