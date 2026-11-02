$3 million federal grant to help expand classroom to career pathways in Scottsdale

Scottsdale Community College will use a five-year, nearly $3 million Title III grant from the U.S. Department of Education to expand classroom-to-career pathways.

The community college is launching an initiative called “Aspire. Achieve. Advance.” It’s intended to be a new model for connecting career-focused education and bachelor’s degree attainment.

Interim Dean of Instruction Jamie Martin said students in the school’s occupational programs don’t always have the opportunity to transfer beyond the certificates and associate degrees they earn.

“We were looking for them to just basically have opportunities to get into higher level education so that they could enter the workforce at the highest level possible," Martin said.

The new initiative brings together four different efforts, including the Bridge2Bachelor’s program. As an example, Martin said that program could help a culinary student who wants to eventually own or manage a restaurant.

“ So their culinary preparation at the certificate and the associate level gives them specialized knowledge specific to culinary, but then, a business and leadership education can help them build towards additional opportunities," Martin said.

The grant will also support the college's Connect2Career, Navigate2Graduate, and Thrive2gether programs. Those will expand internship opportunities and offer students additional support.