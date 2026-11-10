Several Arizona colleges and universities receive $3 million federal grants

Several universities and colleges across Arizona have received about $3 million each from the U.S. Education Department in the form of five-year grants.

The Strengthening Institutions Programs grant is meant to help schools expand their capacity to serve low-income students, as well as fund improvements to academic experience and management.

The federal government has doled out nearly $400 million across the country to different universities and colleges.

Here in Arizona, awards have been received by the University of Arizona, Ottawa University, the Yavapai County Community College District and four colleges in the Maricopa County Community College District.

Glendale Community College says it will use part of the funds to reinvent its mathematics learning models. Mesa Community College will use some of its funds to expand online workforce programs.

The SIP money pot ballooned this year after the Trump administration controversially reallocated funds meant to go to minority-serving institutions grant programs.