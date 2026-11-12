Florence Unified School District to close 3 schools, relocate middle school due to budget issues

The Florence Unified School District’s governing board has voted to close three schools due to enrollment declines and budget issues.

At a governing board meeting Tuesday, members voted to close Copper Basin and Skyline Ranch Elementary Schools, as well as Santan Mountain Middle School.

Board members debated closing Circle Cross Ranch Elementary, rather than Skyline Ranch, but Board President Roger Biede was worried that closing Circle Cross would lead to a loss of more students to a neighboring school district.

“So we’re losing more money than we’re saving by closing a school," Biede said. "That would be my guess. That’s all it is, is just a guess. Skyline is a little bit more protected.”

Assistant Superintendent Denice Erickson said closing Copper Basin will shorten the commute for some of their special needs students who attend that campus from all over the district.

“So that could be a benefit for our high-needs populations," Erickson said. "On the flip side, our students that walk to school every day ... those students are now bussing to another area.”

The district needs to cut its budget by $5 million to $7 million. The board also approved moving Florence Middle School to a more updated building.