Scottsdale Unified to turn former Echo Canyon campus into arts magnet school
The Scottsdale Unified School District has approved a plan to turn one of its recently closed campuses into its first arts magnet school.
Earlier this year, the district’s governing board approved plans to repurpose Pima Elementary, which closed at the end of the last school year, as a Level D special education program, serving students K-12 who require specialized instruction.
At a meeting Tuesday, the board voted to turn Echo Canyon School into an arts magnet school. It will offer expanded arts instruction for students in and outside the district. Students in 4th and 5th grades will explore multiple arts disciplines.
Students in 6-8 grades will pick an emphasis in music, theatre, dance, visual arts, or media arts.
The district hopes to open the school in 2028.
-
Scottsdale's Canal Convergence returns, Tempe will light up Hayden Flour Mill for public art displayThe cities of Tempe and Scottsdale are kicking off public art events this weekend.
-
The winner will help determine the magnitude of the “blue wave” that helped Democrats flip control of the U.S. House and Senate with a strong showing nationwide on Tuesday.
-
The Rio Verde Foothills community near Scottsdale experienced extreme flooding from weekend storms, and two representatives worry that will affect voters’ ability to get to the polls.
-
Scottsdale Community College will use a five-year, nearly $3 million Title III grant from the U.S. Department of Education to expand classroom-to-career pathways.
-
Data from Maricopa County Flood Control District shows measurable rainfall fell throughout the Valley on Friday, with the heaviest downpour being nearly 3 inches in Scottsdale just west of Gainey Ranch.