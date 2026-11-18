The Scottsdale Unified School District has approved a plan to turn one of its recently closed campuses into its first arts magnet school.

Earlier this year, the district’s governing board approved plans to repurpose Pima Elementary, which closed at the end of the last school year, as a Level D special education program, serving students K-12 who require specialized instruction.

At a meeting Tuesday, the board voted to turn Echo Canyon School into an arts magnet school. It will offer expanded arts instruction for students in and outside the district. Students in 4th and 5th grades will explore multiple arts disciplines.

Students in 6-8 grades will pick an emphasis in music, theatre, dance, visual arts, or media arts.

The district hopes to open the school in 2028.