Superintendent-elect Leyba Ruiz picks team to push for teacher respect and public school funds
Arizona Superintendent-elect Terry Leyba Ruiz had her first meeting with her transition team on Thursday morning. Ruiz said she and her team are committed to putting student needs first.
"We've assembled a team of institutional experts, educational leaders, and Arizona's brightest policy minds to chart the course of these next four years," Ruiz said.
The chair of Ruiz’s transition team is former Superintendent Kathy Hoffman. Ruiz said together, they will restore a culture of respect for teachers, protect taxpayer dollars and fight to fully fund public schools.
Ruiz added that she plans to work closely with the Legislature to address the capital needs in schools.
“When we say we're 49th in the nation, what that means is our schools are crumbling around our students," Ruiz said. "Literally gyms are held up by hydraulic jack lifts and scaffolding. So the need is real.”
Ruiz said she also plans to crack down on misspending in the school voucher program by implementing technology that will flag unallowable purchases.
"There's also opportunities for staff," Ruiz said. "There are vacancies that we can maybe look at and see how we can strengthen a department that's in need of support."
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Arizona has submitted a proposal to be the host of a new NASA Space Academy; it’s one of a handful of states that’ve applied to host it. The academy would train astronauts, technicians and engineers.
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The Scottsdale Unified School District has approved a plan to turn one of its recently closed campuses into its first arts magnet school.
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The University of Arizona plans to expand its emergency response program beyond its Tucson campus.
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The Economic Policy Institute finds bus driver employment at K-12 schools fell five percent over the past year, and is now 15% below 2019 levels.
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A committee put together by Gov. Katie Hobbs is claiming that Arizona has what the federal government says it needs to "train America's next generation of explorers and innovators."