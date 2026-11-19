Arizona Superintendent-elect Terry Leyba Ruiz had her first meeting with her transition team on Thursday morning. Ruiz said she and her team are committed to putting student needs first.

"We've assembled a team of institutional experts, educational leaders, and Arizona's brightest policy minds to chart the course of these next four years," Ruiz said.

The chair of Ruiz’s transition team is former Superintendent Kathy Hoffman. Ruiz said together, they will restore a culture of respect for teachers, protect taxpayer dollars and fight to fully fund public schools.

Ruiz added that she plans to work closely with the Legislature to address the capital needs in schools.

“When we say we're 49th in the nation, what that means is our schools are crumbling around our students," Ruiz said. "Literally gyms are held up by hydraulic jack lifts and scaffolding. So the need is real.”

Ruiz said she also plans to crack down on misspending in the school voucher program by implementing technology that will flag unallowable purchases.

"There's also opportunities for staff," Ruiz said. "There are vacancies that we can maybe look at and see how we can strengthen a department that's in need of support."