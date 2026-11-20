AZ Comeback Initiative helps finish college degrees. Nearly $4 million grant will expand program
The Arizona Board of Regents has been awarded a $3.97 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to expand the AZ Comeback Initiative. The program helps Arizonans with some college credit return to school and complete their degrees.
Through the grant, Arizona's public universities will use data-driven strategies to help more returning learners earn credentials.
Roxanne Murphy is ABOR's director of student success and workforce readiness.
“We know that there's real reasons why individuals have stepped away from their degree, whether it's family, work, health, whatever it might be," Murphy said. "And so this is really an opportunity to know that our universities are here to continue to support them in their journey.”
The AZ Comeback Initiative helps reduce financial barriers for returning students and offers coaching along the way.
"Whether you're 18 or you're 45, starting out or coming back, there's a door open for you at one of our three universities," Murphy said.
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