Arizona State University is the only public university whose enrollment increased from last year according to a financial report from the Arizona Board of Regents .

ASU enrollment narrowly increased by 805 students, a 0.6% increase from the previous year. The University of Arizona saw the largest overall enrollment decrease of the three public universities at 7.6%.

Northern Arizona University expected enrollment to drop over 12%, but only saw a 6.4% decrease.

Out-of-state undergraduate enrollment decreased for all universities. The largest drop in that category was 23.7% for UA. The university expects this decrease to continue, projecting a $7.3 million decrease in out-of-state tuition.