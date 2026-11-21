ASU enrollment narrowly increases while NAU, AU enrollment drops
Arizona State University is the only public university whose enrollment increased from last year according to a financial report from the Arizona Board of Regents.
ASU enrollment narrowly increased by 805 students, a 0.6% increase from the previous year. The University of Arizona saw the largest overall enrollment decrease of the three public universities at 7.6%.
Northern Arizona University expected enrollment to drop over 12%, but only saw a 6.4% decrease.
Out-of-state undergraduate enrollment decreased for all universities. The largest drop in that category was 23.7% for UA. The university expects this decrease to continue, projecting a $7.3 million decrease in out-of-state tuition.
Online enrollment for NAU and ASU continue to increase, falling in line with national trends.
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