A conservative thinktank is suing the Tolleson Union High School District for what it calls "excessive fees” for public records related to unusual expenses.

The Goldwater Institute says it wants more information about why the West Valley district has spent thousands of dollars on limousine rentals, amusement park tickets, casinos and other charges.

“There may be legitimate purposes or good explanations for these charges and that’s exactly the point,” Goldwater attorney Stacey Skankey said. “We want to be able to see the receipts to know what those explanations are.”

The Goldwater Institute said the district refused to provide those records without a $13,000 payment, a fee the institute called “unlawful” and “excessive” in its lawsuit.

“They're asking an unreasonable fee to essentially obstruct public access to information that the public is entitled to,” Skankey said.

Skankey also noted that the Goldwater Institute requested electronic files, but the district is charging a fee to have them printed and mailed.

The district did not respond to a request for comment. Spokesperson Joseph Ortiz said in an email that they are “looking into this.”

The Goldwater Institute requested similar records from other districts, like the Kyrene Elementary School District, which provided them for free, according to the lawsuit.

In their suit, the Goldwater Institute is asking the court to declare that the Tolleson district fees are unreasonable and order the records to be handed over for a lower cost. They also want the district to cover attorney fees.