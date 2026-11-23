The Maricopa County Juvenile Department and Arizona State University are teaming up with the goal of reforming juvenile corrections.

For the last several years, ASU and Maricopa County have been working on ways to improve outcomes for juvenile offenders and reduce recidivism.

Lori Bustamante is the presiding judge of the juvenile department. She says the goal is to set youth up for long term success after detention, instead of punishing them like adults.

“[It’s] really coming up with solutions and a case plan that is individual, just for them,” Bustamante said. “So whatever it is that they may be struggling with, let's focus on that.”

Those solutions could include teaching practical skills like cooking or leadership, and providing opportunities for those in the system to earn their GED or college credits.

Dr. Adam Fine, the director of the Youth Justice Lab at ASU, says those working in corrections should be helping young people grow in meaningful ways while in detention.

“If that offense becomes your identity, then you lean into it,” Fine said. “So, how do we help young people envision a very different future for themselves?”

The county and university are sharing their research. Earlier this month, they hosted the first ever “From Insight to Impact Conference”, and presented the findings of their research to people in positions that can implement change, like prosecutors, judges, and probation officers.